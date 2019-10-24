|
|
Officer Patrick Thomas Taylor, 56, of Easton, formerly of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2019. He was a loving father, partner, brother, grandfather and incredible friend to all that knew him. He was the son of Dorothy (Mellon) Taylor-Adams and George Taylor. He leaves behind his two daughters, Alexandra Taylor and Brittany (Taylor) LaHaie, son-in-law David LaHaie and new grandson William Patrick LaHaie of Westport, former wife and best friend Janet Houlihan-Taylor, mother-in-law Doris Houlihan of Plymouth, his life partner Dawn Williams of Easton, who lovingly cared for him and his soul for 17 years and many others that loved him. When Patrick closed his eyes for the last time he was greeted in heaven by his mother, father, sister Nancy Taylor Cooke and many other special family members and friends that welcomed him with open arms. Patrick received his master's degree in Criminal Justice from Western New England University. He was a car enthusiast and loved spending time with his family and friends. He felt a deep sense of peace and connection to the White Mountains of New Hampshire. He was also a recent cancer survivor. Patrick devoted his life to family and to protecting and serving his community as a police officer for over 30 years while leading with a gentle heart. Most recently, he served as the Departmental Court Prosecutor and Firearms Licensing Officer for the Easton Police Department. He spent his life comforting others through some of their darkest moments, where he provided his unwavering support. He was a strong, yet sensitive, caring and compassionate man, who would always brighten your day and make you feel special. From the first time he met you, you were his friend, and Patrick had many. With his passing many souls have lost their port in a storm, as Patrick would have always been there to carry them through. He will be sorely missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 27, from 3-8 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138) Easton. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church in Easton at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the On-Site Academy at PO Box 448, Westminster, MA 01473. This is a non-profit treatment and training center for critical incident stress management supporting all law enforcement and first responders.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019