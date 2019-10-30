Home

Paul Anthony Gigliotti, 80, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the loving husband of Yvonne L. (Chiasson) Gigliotti. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 S. Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Saturday, November 2, at 9 a.m. thence to St. Ann's Church, 103 North Main St., West Bridgewater, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul at 10 a.m. Private cremation will follow the service with burial at a later date. Calling hours Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. For directions and full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019
