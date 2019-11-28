|
|
Paul D. Ayers, age 70, of Bridgewater, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 at home with his family following a period of failing health. Paul was the loving husband for 45 years of Jean M. (Thomas) Ayers. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Raymond F. and Mary E. (Walsh) Ayers. Paul was a 1967 graduate of Brockton High School and graduated from Massasoit Community College. Paul had been employed at Cardinal Cushing Hospital, South Shore Hospital, Mueller Corp., and Bills Taxi. He had a deep love of music and was a self-taught guitarist who enjoyed writing lyrics. For over 46 years, Paul was a bass guitarist and singer with the Dale and the Duds band. Paul was also an avid Red Sox fan, an animal lover and enjoyed nature, photography, history and his cats. Paul was the father of Erin Ayers of Somerville, Aimee George of Lakeville, Lindsay Ayers-MacLeod of Taunton and Rachel Ayers of Bridgewater; grandfather of Carissa Ayers, Mariah Ayers Gomes, Hailey George, Alina Ayers Gomes and Madeleine George and brother of Raymond Ayers Jr. of New Hampshire and the late Nancy Chubbuck. He was also very fond of his many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123),Brockton, Sunday, December 1, from 2 - 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 10 a.m, followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2019