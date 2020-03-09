|
Paul F. Condon, of Easton, Mass., died on February 26, 2020, at age 63. Paul was preceded in death by our parents James B. and Jean M. Condon. Born and raised in Brockton, Paul was one of five children. He graduated from Brockton High School in 1974 and earned his BS in Business Administration from Stonehill College in 1978. Paul had a brilliant mind for finance and numbers and went on to work as the Cash Control Bookkeeper of Harcourt General Inc. and later served as the Controller of Boston Mutual Life Insurance until his retirement. He was a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Master Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI/M) with sharp computer skills. Paul was known for his loyalty, honesty, and quick wit. He enjoyed long walks, old movies and had a lifelong passion for automobiles, attending swap meets with his friends Al and Dave, watching the races and working on cars in his spare time. Paul also enjoyed his daily trips to Dunkin Donuts and weekly fix of takeout bar room pizza from Cape Cod Cafe, the Lynwood, or Town Spa on Saturday nights. Paul cherished memories of our summers on Cape Cod with extended family at Popponesset Beach and always looked forward to celebrating holidays with the family. Paul is survived by four siblings, Gregory Condon and his wife Susan of Needham, James Condon and Sherry Miller of Waltham, Christopher Condon and his wife Gail King of Dover, and Mia (Condon) Flores and John Santilli Sr. of Easton; five nieces and nephews, Elizabeth and Daniel Condon of Needham, Jorge (JT) Flores of Brockton, Abigail Nunez and her husband Miguel of Brockton, James Michael Flores and fiance Deana Pires of Quincy, as well as great-niece Zara Flores, her mother Scarlett Goncalves and great-nephew Alijah Nunez who was born on Paul's birthday, April 9th. Memorial services will be held at a to be determined later date and announced beforehand on the Conley Funeral home website https://www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020