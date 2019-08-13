|
Paul F. Lynch, 86, a resident of Wareham for the past 37 years, formerly of Easton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Tremont Health Care Center in Wareham after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Madeleine Marie (Burnett) Lynch for 57 years. Born in Boston, a son of the late Samuel P. and Hazel E. (Kelly) Lynch he was a veteran of the US Coast Guard serving during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Paul also served in the US Navy Military Sea Transportation Service (MSTS) as an able seaman from 1953 | 1959. Paul was employed in the textile industry as a plant manager and was employed with Adams Sponging Corporation of Boston for 38 years. Paul was a member of the American Legion Post 220 of Wareham. Paul enjoyed playing cards weekly with his wife, his brother and sister-in-law. An avid Boston sports fan of the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics he loved fishing with family and friends. In addition to his wife Madeleine he is survived by his children, Paul Lynch of Canton and David Lynch and his wife Tracy of Wareham; his siblings, Joan DiBernardini and her husband Joseph of Orlando, FL., Walter E. Lynch and his wife Shirley of Whitinsville, Grace Pike of Weymouth and Loraine ONeil and her husband Robert of Scituate; three grandchildren, Leighana Lynch of Bangor, ME., Sara Annicelli of Cambridge and Christina Finemore of Boscawen, NH. He was also the father of the late Theresa Annicelli and brother of the late Kavin Lynch. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 p.m. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Easton. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019