Paul G. Poirier, 64, a resident of North Easton for the past 28 years, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Sarah "Sally" (Sherman) Poirier for 36 years. Born in Brockton, a son of Louis W. and AnnaBelle (Blanchette) Poirier, he was raised in Brockton and was a graduate of Brockton High School. He continued his education at Bridgewater State College and later studied Computer Electronics at Wentworth Technical School. Paul worked for 19 years as a garment cutter for Cape Cod Cricket Lane of Brockton. He then worked as a Customer Support Specialist and Project Manager for EMC Corporation of Hopkinton for 29 years. Paul was an active member of the Covenant Congregational Church of North Easton. He loved and cared for the youth and children of the church through Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Youth Programs. Paul loved music and was involved in many music groups through the years, church choir, bluegrass worship trio, Brockton Harmoneers, Cape Chordsman, Jubilate Chorale, Avon Community Theater, and Brockton Community Theater. Paul is known for his love and humor and his wonderful laugh. He loved people and found joy in his family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. In addition to his wife Sally, Paul is survived by two beloved children, James L. Poirier and his wife Amanda of Norton and Anne M. Poirier of West Barnstable; his siblings, Marie Palmer of Grovetown, GA., Elaine (John) Gilgis of Boylston, John Poirier of Brockton, and Leo Poirier of Portland, ME; beloved aunt Dolores Covell of Brockton; longtime friend Edgar Berzins of North Attleboro; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Norman Poirier, Dennis Poirier, and Jeanette Hebert. Due to the current Federal and State Emergency, funeral services are private. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date in the Covenant Congregational Church, North Easton. Donations in Pauls memory may be sent to the Covenant Congregational Church, 204 Center Street, North Easton, MA 02356. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020