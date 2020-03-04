|
|
Paul H. Mancinelli passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston February 26, 2020, at the age of 50. Paul was a fiercely loyal friend to many, and a loving husband and brother who would gladly rip the shirt off his back for those he cared about. Son of the late Barbara Ann (Caine) and Robert J. Mancinelli Sr., Paul was raised in Bridgewater and graduated from Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School in 1988. He lived in West Bridgewater and is survived by his wife, Kathleen A. (Mooney) Mancinelli. Paul proudly overcame addiction earlier in his life and maintained sobriety through the last 20 years, even in the face of a recent ALS diagnosis. He refused to let ALS dictate his life. Paul loved the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots and was a lifelong fan who openly held players accountable. He was the stepfather of Meghan Leahy of Washington, DC and Patrick Leahy of West Bridgewater; brother of Robert J. Mancinelli Jr. and his wife Maureen of Raynham, Catherine I. O'Brien and her husband Timothy of Bridgewater, and the late Joseph L. Mancinelli; Papa to Dylan and Ava Leahy and Matthew Sinclair; uncle to Michael and Patrick Mancinelli of Raynham and Joshua and Cullen O'Brien of Bridgewater. Paul will be missed dearly by his many friends. Visiting hours will be held at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, in Bridgewater, on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. and conclude with brief services at the funeral home at 5 p.m. Memorial donations in honor of Paul may be made to ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020