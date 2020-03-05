|
Paul Stroedter Jr., of Bridgewater, passed away on March 3, 2020, at the age of 81. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Evelyn J. (Parks) and Paul Stroedter Sr. After high school, in 1957, Paul enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for several years. In 1996, Paul married Charlotte A. (Mather) and the two settled in Bridgewater. Paul was a quiet, humble man. He was very kind and was a man of strong faith. He was a talented hunter, fisherman, and lobsterman. In his spare time, you could find him caring for his yard and home. Paul was deeply devoted to his wife Charlotte. He also enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. Paul was one of the founders of the Satucket Rod & Gun Club and was a dedicated member for many years of the Fellowship Church in Easton. He was the loving husband of Charlotte A. (Mather) Stroedter; father of Pamela Atwood and her husband George of East Bridgewater, Jeanmarie Mizzelli and her husband Harold of Plymouth, Rhondalee Larson and her husband Derik of East Bridgewater, Michelle Stroedter of East Bridgewater, Robert Stroedter of FL, and Paul Stroedter of Brockton; grandfather of Angela Atwood, Julia Larson, Lily Larson, and Brittany Stroedter; stepfather of Nancy McCarthy and her husband David of Raynham, William Sullivan of Taunton, and Joseph Sullivan of Dennis Port; step-grandfather of Alicia Pepin, Jay Sullivan, Erin Hope Sullivan, and McKenzie Sullivan; brother of Joan Flynn of NJ; brother-in-law of George and Sharon Mather, and the late Jack Mather. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 6, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11, a.m. at the Fellowship Church, 604 Foundry Street, Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020