Peter X. Dowd, a lifelong resident of Bridgewater, passed away at Good Samaritan Medical Center, September 20, 2020, at the age of 55. Peter was born in Tewksbury, raised in Bridgewater, and attended Bridgewater-Raynham High School. Peter worked in Massachusetts and Florida in the dog racing industry. He was also a security guard at the Galleria Mall in Taunton. Peter was an excellent athlete in his youth in both football and soccer. He was a fanatical sports fan. He enjoyed watching his Boston area sports teams and was an avid collector of sports and music memorabilia. Peter was ahead of the curve on the use of medicinal marijauna. He was the beloved son of Barbara J. Dowd of Bridgewater and the late Francis X. Dowd. He was the brother of Paul Dowd of Bridgewater. Visiting hours with Corvid-19 restrictions will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Friday morning beginning at 9 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater at 10:30 a.m. After cremation a burial will take place in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. For the online guest book go to www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

Published in Journal-News Independent from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
