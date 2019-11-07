Home

Ashley Funeral Home
35 Oak St
Middleboro, MA 02346
(508) 947-3600
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Knollwood Memorial Park
321 High Street
Canton, MA
View Map
Philbrook S. Mason Sr.


1929 - 2019
Philbrook S. Mason Sr. Obituary
Philbrook Samuel Mason Sr., 90, of Middleborough, passed away in his home on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Phil was preceded in death in 2012 by his wife of 63 years, Grace Elizabeth (Desmond) Mason. Phil was born in Stoughton, July 21,1929, to Lillian (Crockett) Mason and Arthur Mason. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1948 after graduating from Stoughton High School, and married Grace at the Immaculate Conception Church in Stoughton in 1949. A resident of Easton for 30 years, Phil worked for a number of years as an electrician at the Fore River Shipyard and later for Codex Corporation in Mansfield. Phil was an avid Red Sox fan who enjoyed spending time with family, collecting postcards, coins, and reading about local regional history. Phil is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Kingsley and her husband Edwin of Berwick, ME; and by his son, Philbrook Jr. and his wife Teresa of Bridgewater. He was the father of the late Joanne Hannon, formerly of Pembroke. He is survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was also the brother of the late Richard Mason, Marilyn Littlefield, and Grace Steele. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High Street, Canton. For condolences or directions, please visit www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019
