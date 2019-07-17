Home

Pietro A. "Peter" Salerno, 90, a resident of Easton for the past 23 years, formerly of East Boston and Milton, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Fayann (Larocca) Salerno. Born in Winthrop, a son the late James and Mary Salerno, he was raised in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School. A veteran of the U.S. Army he served as a PFC during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Peter was employed as a foreman for Mason Nail Company for 30 years. A resident of Milton for 30 years he later settled in Easton. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Easton Country Club. Peter is survived by a sister, Maria Salerno of Costa Rica and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton at 9 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, 46 Jones Road, Falmouth. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 17 to July 24, 2019
