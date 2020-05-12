|
Ramon Romero, 82 years old passed away on April 27 th , 2020 at Brockton Hospital after losing his battle to Covid-19. R Ramon came to NY from Puerto Rico when he was 19 years old, and taught himself the English language. He worked in the jewelry business till he moved to Massachusetts nearly forty years ago. He loved all the classic western movies, was a fierce domino player, and will always be remembered for his sense of humor and wit by family and friends. Ramon was preceded in death by his former wife Ruth Romero, daughter Viviana Romero and granddaughter Colleen Romero. He is survived by his seven children Raymond Romero and his wife Barbara of Easton, MA, Samuel Romero and his wife Maria of Yonkers, NY, Ruth Romero-Nivel and her husband Paul of Beacon, NY, Edwin Romero and his wife Lisa of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Reynaldo Romero and his wife Cathi of Lincoln, MA, Maritza Rodriquez of Marlboro, MA and Margarita Romero and her husband Carlos of San Juan, PR. In addition he is survived by his nephew Jorge Rosario of Lebanon, PA, his cousin Gloria Romero of Miami, FL, sixteen grandchildren and also five great grandchildren. Memorial Services will be performed in Massachusetts and Puerto Rico (dates to be determined after Covid-19 gathering restrictions are lifted). In lieu of flowers, donations in Ramons memory may be sent to: The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave | Boston, MA 02118 | Phone: 617.427.5200 GBFB.org
Published in Journal News Independent from May 12 to May 19, 2020