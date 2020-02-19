|
Randy A. Julius, 71, of East Bridgwater, artist, writer, musician and outdoorsman, died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, after a lengthy battle with late-stage Lyme disease. He was the husband of Mary (Wright) Julius. They would have celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31. Randy was born March 19, 1948, in Roswell, New Mexico. He was the son of Jack Julius and the late Ruthie (Emery) Julius. He was a 1966 graduate of East Bridgewater High School and also attended the Art Institute of Boston, but rather than finish college, he opted to use his tuition money to buy his hunting camp in Maine. For over 50 years he treasured the time he spent at that camp with his bird dogs, and hunting with his family and friends. An accomplished artist, the sale of Randy's paintings and limited edition prints has helped to raise thousands of dollars for state and national conservation causes. Randy's painting of a ruffed grouse was selected for the 1993 First of State Massachusetts Wildlands Stamp. By law, the money from this program can only be used to purchase land in the Bay State. In addition to the wildlands stamp, Randy designed the Massachusetts Waterfowl Stamp eight times, winning the art competition in 1979, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1992, 2000, 2006 and 2011. He also painted the 1981 Massachusetts Archery and Primitive Arms Stamp and was selected by Ducks Unlimited to design their 1991 and 2005 New England Sponsor Prints. Wayne MacCallum, retired director of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, said: "Randy was a true sportsman/conservationist. He had passion for the outdoors and was a gifted artist, writer, speaker and educator. He was always there to contribute and help advocate and support fish and wildlife conservation. His prints were a mainstay and raised much money at Ducks Unlimited banquets. He was an enthusiastic supporter in the development of the Massachusetts Wildlands Conservation Stamp. His painting of the inaugural stamp of a woodland scene with a ruffed grouse, trillium and stonewall captured the essence of spring in the woods of Massachusetts. He could be counted on to step up and serve on various formal and informal committees he was a regular featured presenter at the Massachusetts Junior Conservation Camp evening programs, an effective speaker at legislative and regulatory public hearings on fish and wildlife matters, and an active participant in sportsmans clubs at the local, league and state level as well as other conservation groups. Randy was truly the salt of the earth. He contributed much to maintaining and protecting our environment. He contributed much to our outdoor heritage and way of life." Randy was a life member and president of the New England Outdoor Writers Association from 1997-1998 and 2008-2019. In 2003 he received NEOWA's Dick Cronin Sportman of the Year Award for his efforts to enhance public awareness, appreciation and understanding of fish and wildlife in New England. In 1995 he was named Conservationist of the Year by the Massachusetts Wildlife Federation and in 2008 he received the Raymond L. Gribbons Award from the Massachusetts Sportsmen's Council. Randy was also a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the Massachusetts Archaeological Society. He was vice president of the Cedar Gun Club of Halifax and a member since 1983. Randy and his brother Dale founded the band Dale and the Duds in 1972. For 47 years Randy managed the band and played rhythm guitar as they traveled across New England, playing concerts, weddings, and fundraisers for their many fans both young and old. Since 1992 he wrote a weekly outdoor column for The Enterprise of Brockton and also wrote the "Fish Finder" column. He was a boat captain and chartered saltwater fishing trips for many years. Whether fishing for striped bass at sunrise in Plymouth Bay, climbing mountains in the Berkshires for wild turkeys in the springtime, or deer hunting in the Maine woods, Randy loved the natural world and sharing those adventures with others. In addition to his wife Mary and his father, he is survived by three brothers, Glen Julius and his wife Janet of Oak Harbor, Washington; Dale Julius and his wife Carole of East Bridgewater; and Barry Julius and his wife Jen of Brockton; a sister, Lisa Troy of Avon; his nieces and nephews Becky Julius, Elizabeth Fletcher, Rachel Aguilar, Samuel Julius, Brant Julius, Jessica Julius, Luke Julius, Hannah Emery, Stephen Troy, Brian Julius and Ben Julius, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Richard Troy. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the East Bridgewater Junior-Senior High School Auditorium, 143 Plymouth St., East Bridgewater. A private family service will be held in the spring along the edge of the Satucket River when the turkeys are gobbling and the wildflowers are in bloom. Memorial contributions in Randy's memory may be made to the New England Outdoor Writers Association, Scholarship Fund, c/o NEOWA Executive Secretary Mary Julius, 487 Central St., East Bridgewater, MA 02333.
