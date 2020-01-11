Home

Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Raymond G. Sweeney

Raymond G. Sweeney Obituary
Raymond G. Sweeney, 89, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of 65 years of Joan A. (Kelley) Sweeney. Born and raised in Canton, he was a graduate of St. Johns School in Canton. Mr. Sweeney was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He honorably served for almost four years during the Korean era, including over 2 years overseas and, upon his discharge, returned home to Canton. He was a longtime resident of Stoughton and moved to Easton 15 years ago. Mr. Sweeney was the longtime administrator for the National Guard Armory in Stoughton and retired many years ago. Ray was an avid sports fan and golfer and member of Easton Country Club. He was also an accomplished marathoner, finishing Boston several times. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by his loving daughters, Claudia Weed and her husband Jay of Stoughton and Laura Parks and her husband Ken of North Andover. He was the cherished grampa of Kelley Zarbock, Zachary Weed, Kaitlyn Parks and Erica Parks. He was the brother of Francis Sweeney of Canton and the late William Sweeney Jr., Anne Hynes, Claire Tillitson, Robert, Paul, Gerry, Charles and Eugene Sweeney. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services private. Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, Stoughton. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Rays memory may be made to St. Anthonys Free Market, 122 Canton St., Stoughton, 02072. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020
