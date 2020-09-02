Richard A. MacDonald, 76, of Bridgewater, died peacefully on August 30, 2020, while in the comfort of his family. Richard was the beloved son of the late Russell and Alice (Donahue) MacDonald and grew up in Randolph. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1962, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. As a young man, he frequented a local coffee shop where he met Jeanne Hogan. The two courted briefly before getting married at St. Mary of Angels Church in Roxbury on July 8th, 1967. They settled in Brockton, before moving to East Bridgewater in 1989. He was a dedicated employee of Bay State Gas Company for over 20 years, where he was affectionately known by his coworkers as Dick. Outside of work, Richard and Jeanne enjoyed traveling, especially to Aruba, day trips to Connecticut, or just being around the house as Richard read the daily paper and Jeanne worked in her garden. He loved being a family man and was always happiest when he was in the presence of his children and grandchildren. Richard was the loving husband of Jeanne (Hogan) MacDonald and devoted father of Michael W. MacDonald of Nashua, NH, Steven P. MacDonald and his wife Lynn of East Bridgewater, Susan M. MacDonald of San Diego, CA, and Richard A. MacDonald and his wife Kathleen of East Bridgewater. Proud "Grandpa" of Ian, Jamie, Riley, Alice, Lila, and Lucy. Loving brother of the late Judith MacDonald, Brian MacDonald, and Charlotte Barry. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. On Thursday, Sept. 3, all are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring St., East Bridgewater, for a visitation period from 4 pm - 7 pm. On Friday, a Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John's Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater, 11:30 am. Burial will immediately follow at Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. John's Church, PO Box 544, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 or online at stjohneb.org
