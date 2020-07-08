Richard Ellis Bush departed this world on June 25, 2020 at the age of 81. Acute Myeloid Leukemia finally won the battle over his physical body where he died at his home in Mansfield, Massachusetts. He now resides in the presence of his Heavenly Father. Richard was the oldest of 9 children born to Ellis and Irma Bush. He was born at home in Pensacola, Florida on May 6, 1939. He was greatly respected by his siblings not only as their elder brother, but also as a man of trustworthy character and good habits. Richard completed 3 years at St. Paul Bible College, then began serving full-time in ministry at the same time he was a full-time student at the University of Nebraska, where he completed his BA in Reformation History. In addition, he completed masters programs at both Wheaton College and New York Theological Seminary and a D.Min from Fuller Theological Seminary. Richard served with the Christian and Missionary Alliance as a local church pastor for 34 years, as District Superintendent of the New England District for 12 years, and most recently as Director of Coach Training. He developed a LIFE-on-life approach to preparing leaders for the 21st Century church. His concern was that most continuing education for church leaders is performance based"an outward focus rather than addressing the health of the soul. While he acknowledged that performance cannot be ignored, he believed we must address the vacuum that exists beneath the surface in the areas of the heart, soul, mind, strength and love for others (Mark 12:30-31). Richard held the conviction that,"until Christ is formed in us, in those we lead, and in those they lead (Galations 3:19), even the most sophisticated training falls short of the mark. He and his team worked to develop church leaders whose lives reflected the transforming grace and power of "Christ in me." Richard is survived by Carolyn Bush, his wife of 59 years; 3 daughters: Candy Anderson, Cindy Bush, Karen Walker, and one son, Richard Dean Bush, and their spouses, Stephen Anderson, Sam Walker, and Andrea Bush. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren Stephen, Benjamin, Michael and Rachel Anderson, Jonathan, Stephanie, Daniel and Anna Walker, Cindy, Joshua, Kylee and Braeden Bush, and 2 great grandchildren -Vinny Bush and Amelia Anderson. In addition, Richard is survived by 5 siblings-Ron Bush, Sharon McLean, Samuel Bush, Daniel Bush and Timothy Bush. A Memorial Service will be held on September 17, 2020 at Church of Emmanuel in Foxboro, Massachusetts. We have chosen to delay the memorial service in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Our hope is that restrictions will be lifted enough by September to allow us to fulfill Richards wishes for his memorial service. If not, the on site service may need to be by invitation only, but will also be streamed for those who cannot join us in person. He greatly impacted many lives and we want to honor his memory by communicating as fully as possible to those whose stories intermingled with Richards. Richard will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandfather (Papa), friend, mentor, questioner, reader and visionary thinker. His absence will leave a huge gap in the lives of those who knew him.



