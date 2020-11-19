Richard Gary Wood passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020, in his sleep. Dick was born and raised in Easton, Mass. He graduated from Oliver Ames High School in 1962 and later attended Northeastern University. He worked for the Ames Estate, John Hancock and later moved to the Washington D.C. Capitol Region and started his own business. He then moved to a career helping homeowners throughout the country. Survived by sons, Richard and Adam and their families; sister, Carolyn and the late Wallace Thorburn; brother, Ronald and wife Lisa; brother, Alfred Jr.; nieces, nephews and cousins; longtime companion, Kathy Wilkolaski; and the many close friends that his life touched. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Sr. and Macalia, and siblings, Nancy, Gus, Arthur, Barbara, Edward, Sandra and Robert. Dick leaves a legacy of kindness, always going out of his way to help people. He had positively influenced many by his thoughtfulness and work ethic. He was a loving father, sibling, uncle, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all. A wake will be held on Friday, November 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center Street, North Easton. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 9 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., North Easton, followed by his journey to the Immaculate Conception Cemetery on Canton St., in Easton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.sefuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Richard's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
.