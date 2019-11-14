Home

C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
234 Pleasant St
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Family Cemetery
Rockland, MA
View Map
Richard H. Cameron Obituary
Richard H. Cameron, age 78, of Raynham and formerly of South Weymouth, passed away on November 11, 2019, with loving family by his side. Dick was born in Quincy, then raised in S. Weymouth. He graduated in 1959 from Weymouth Vocational as President of his class and then attended Franklin Institute. He worked at Quincy Motors then Columbian Square Garage before owning and operating Cameron's Gulf on Hollis St., in S. Weymouth, from 1968 until his retirement in 2014. Dick was active in Boy Scouts Troop 9 for many years and also volunteered as the treasurer of the Fulton School PTA. He was a laid back family man who will be remembered for his sense of humor and work ethic. Dick took pride in his own achievements but was most proud of his children whom he loves so much. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Frances Cameron (Lynch) of Raynham; his loving children, Rick Cameron and his wife Lauren of Ariz., Christine Cameron and her husband Ryan Ratts of Va., and Susan Paturzo and her husband E.J. of Bellingham; and his grandchildren, Gregory, Amanda, Celia, Lydia, Daniel, Evan, and Ella. Dick is also survived by his sister Dianne Peckham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass for Dick on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church located at 234 Pleasant St., Weymouth. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland. Donations in memory of Dick may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Funeral arrangements for Dick are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth. For online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019
