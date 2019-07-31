|
Richard V. "Bonefish Dick" Perry of East Bridgewater, died in his home surrounded by his family July 27, 2019, at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Patricia O'Grady Perry; dearly loved father of Matthew Perry and wife Lynn of East Freetown, Meagan Perry of Brockton, and Kevin Perry and wife Ashley of Coventry, R.I.; proud Grandpa of Ben Perry; brother of Ronald Perry and wife Donna, and the late Raymond Perry and Rosemary Hamilton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard was born in Skowhegan, Maine, son of the late Mildred (Sousa) and Albert Perry and was raised and educated in Cambridge. He had lived in East Bridgewater for the past 42 years. Dick worked in the engineering and real estate divisions of Verizon Communications for 32 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War, and also for 8 years in the Mass. National Guard. Dick loved being with his family and traveling. He was an avid fly-fisherman from the age of 6 and spent endless hours fishing the beaches of Cape Cod and at his home on Sanibel Island, Fla. He was known to many in the fly-fishing community as "Bonefish Dick". He was always willing to mentor others and share his knowledge. Visiting hours will begin in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, on Sunday, August 4, at 2 p.m. and conclude with a service in the funeral home at 5 pm.. Donations in honor of Richard may be made to Beacon Hospice, 182 N. Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019