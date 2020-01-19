Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John Church
East Bridgewater, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Church
Rita A. Orr Obituary
Rita A. (Conley) Orr age 73, of East Bridgewater, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late William J. Orr and was born and raised in Brockton a daughter of the late Clement and Viola (Bennard) Conley. She had been a resident of East Bridgewater since 1973. Rita had been a secretary at Stonehill Travel for many years and previously was a sales clerk at Toys R Us. She loved Facebook, shopping and was very involved in St. John's Church in East Bridgewater. Rita will be remembered as a strong, caring, and loving woman. She loved her dogs and would care of anyones pets. Most importantly, she loved being with her children and adored her grandchildren. Rita was the mother of Terri-Anne Souza and her husband Jim of West Bridgewater, Stephen Orr and his wife Julie of California and Matthew Orr and his wife Karina of California. She leaves five grandchildren Justin St. Onge, Bryan Souza, Tyler Orr, Mackenzee Orr and Daniel Ray. She was the sister of Edward Conley and Marilyn Cohen both of Brockton and the late Rosemarie Nadeau, Gloria Willard and Jerald Conley and leaves many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Wednesday, January 22, from 9 -10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. John Church, East Bridgewater at 11 a.m. Burial in Central Cemetery E. Bridgewater. Please consider making a donation in Rita's name to of Greater Boston, One Bulfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114. For online condolences or directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020
