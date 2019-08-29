Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Melrose Cemetery
88 N. Pearl St
Brockton, MA
Rita Bussey Obituary
Rita (Forman) Bussey, age 94, of West Bridgewater died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Seasons Hospice in Milton. She was the beloved wife of the late George H. Bussey. Rita was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Harry and Fannie (Gautess) Forman and was a graduate of Brockton High School. For the past fifty years she had been a resident of West Bridgewater. During World War II, Rita was a welder at the Hingham Shipyard, but primarily she was a stay at home mother devoted to her family and home. In her free time, Rita enjoyed reading and going to the library, fishing, country music, the Red Sox and was known for her homemade brownies. Her family and pets, especially Candi the cat, gave Rita the most enjoyment in her life. Rita was the mother of Patricia "Patty" Smith and her husband Doug of Stoughton, George Bussey of West Bridgewater, Bill Bussey and his wife Karen of Bridgewater and Ricky Bussey and his wife Michelle of West Bridgewater. She also leaves 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of Esther Duquette of West Bridgewater and the late Irving and Sidney Forman. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Melrose Cemetery, 88 N. Pearl St., Brockton, main entrance. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
