Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
225 Purchase Street
South Easton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Beauregard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita T. Beauregard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita T. Beauregard Obituary
Rita T. (Audet) Beauregard, age 86, of West Bridgewater, died peacefully in the company of her family on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Rita previously lived in Brockton for 55 years before moving to The Residence at Five Corners in North Easton. Rita also resided in Hallandale Beach, Florida during the winters with her late husband of 59 years, Marcel F. Beauregard. The daughter of the late Jean-Emilien and Marguerite (Morin) Audet, Rita was born in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. She grew up and attended finishing school in Canada before moving to the United States at the age of 25 and making a home with Marcel in Massachusetts. Rita was a devoted wife and mother of three daughters, Anne, Carol and Suzanne. She was previously a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Brockton, where she volunteered her time and supported her daughters in school. Marcel and Rita wintered at their home in Hallandale Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends for 25 years during retirement. Rita took joy in traveling with her husband and socializing with close friends, often sharing memories of her adventures. She had musical talent and a creative side, playing the piano and sewing in her free time. Rita cherished quiet family time with her children, their spouses and significant others. She was blessed to watch her grandchildren grow up and was fortunate to spend time with an adoring great-grandson. Rita is survived by her three daughters and their significant others, Anne Beauregard and her companion, Bill McCarthy, Carol Imprescia and her husband Richard, and Suzanne Garbarino and her husband David. She leaves her four grandchildren, Maggie Garbarino, Kirstie Imprescia, Kalie Imprescia, and Salvatore M. Imprescia; her great-grandson Benjamin Imprescia; her brother, Jacques Audet and his companion Denise Vaillancourt; and several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her dear brothers Rene and Daniel Audet. Visiting hours will be held at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, December 6, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will held on Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street in South Easton. Donations in memory of Rita T. Beauregard can be made online at www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donate-today, www.michaeljfox.org/donate/help-us-find-parkinsons-cure?smcid=ap-a1b1R0000086fHq. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -