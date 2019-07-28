|
|
Rita T. (Tibbetts) Lindskog, 74, of West Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the wife of Kenneth J. Lindskog and mother of Angela J. Murphy, Lisa J. Holmes and Sharon A. Yonker. A memorial gathering held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., West Bridgewater on Thursday, August 1, from 5 - 8 p.m. For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019