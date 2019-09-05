|
|
Robert A. Svirsky, 87, of East Bridgewater, passed away on September 2, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Robert was a life member of Whitman VFW Post 697 since 1961 and was also a member of the Enterprise Club. He enjoyed baseball, football, boating, fishing, shell fishing, and summers in Prince Edward Island. Robert was the beloved husband of Charlotte O. (Wheaton) Svirsky; loving father of Robert Svirsky Jr. and his wife Patty of Lynn, Joanie McLaughlin and her husband Mike of Moultonborough, N.H., and John Svirsky and his wife Jan of East Freetown; grandfather of Rob Svirsky and his wife Michaela, Michael McLaughlin and his wife Christine, Keri Luiz and her husband Kevin, and Kelly Burkhardt and her husband Chris; great-grandfather of 7; brother of Edward Fischer of Fla., Ronald Francey of Texas, and the late Richard Fischer; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1-4 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, funeral service Monday, Sept. 9, at 12 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, and burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to VFW Post 697, 95 Essex St., Whitman, MA 02382. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Journal News Independent from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019