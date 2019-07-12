Home

Robert C. Gatt of East Bridgewater died June 29, 2019, surrounded by family, in the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, at the age of 84. Robert was born, raised and educated in Brockton, son of the late Amelia F. (Prosper) and William E. Gatt. He also attended Bridgewater State College and was a chef by trade. He was the father of Deborah M. Gatt of N.C., William E. Gatt of Taunton and his twin Amelia F. Gatt of West Bridgewater; stepfather of Ronnie Terranova of Nev. Visiting hours will begin at 10 a.m. in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Saturday, August 17, and conclude with a funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Please make donations in honor of Robert C. Gatt to the ASPCA, or any other animal humane society type places, because that's what he was most passionate about, helping animals. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in Journal News Independent from July 12 to July 19, 2019
