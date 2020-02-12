|
Robert G. Pacitto, age 79, of East Bridgewater, passed away in his home February 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. Robert was born in Boston, son of the late Eva (Lessard) and Joseph Pacitto. He was raised and educated in Brighton graduating from Brighton High School in 1958. Bob worked in sales and distribution for Sunbeam Bread for over 40 years and was a proud Air Force veteran. Beloved husband of Bonnie L. (Grigsby) of East Bridgewater. Father of William R. Pacitto of North Easton and his wife Laurie M., Richard E. Pacitto of Berkley and his wife Janet, and the late Zach J. Pacitto. Brother of the late Carol Nawn and Joan Jasinski. Grandfather of Kaylin Walker of ME, Alicia Zegarelli of Taunton, Ryan Pacitto and Katie Pacitto of East Bridgewater. Robert is also survived by 3 great grandchildren. Visiting hours will begin February 12 at 11a .m. in the East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral home 35 Spring Street and conclude with a funeral home service at noon. Burial will follow in Beaver Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in Journal News Independent from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020