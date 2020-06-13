Robert Joseph Slowey Sr. of West Bridgewater, passed on from this life on June 7, 2020, on his 93rd birthday. Bob was the loving husband of Geraldine (Gillette) Slowey. The love for his bride was unparalleled; their marriage of nearly 64 years was the stuff dreams are made of. Born and raised in Brockton, Bob was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Card) Slowey. A World War II and Korean War veteran, Bob lived a beautiful life. He was a kind and gentle soul, generous with his love to all who met and knew him. Bob was the gracious and loving father of Robert J. Slowey Jr. of New York City and Maryann Fulton of Bristol, R.I., who remember that "we could always count on daddy to make us feel that everything would be alright. He taught us to be kind and to laugh our way through life. For this we are eternally grateful." He was the most loving grandfather of James Cameron Fulton and John Thomas Fulton. They were the light of his life and he theirs. A better Grampy you will never find; Bob was a wonderful example of how to live your life as a true gentle man to his grandsons. Bob also leaves many beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and their children. He was loved by all. He was the brother of the late Thomas, Charles, John, Richard, Lorraine, Mary and Catherine. Bob was a devoted man of God. His family finds peace in knowing he is with the Lord. Visitation with Covid-19 Phase 2 restrictions will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, June 14, 2-5 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Monday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 p.m. Please respect social distancing guidelines at the funeral home, church and cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal-News Independent from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.