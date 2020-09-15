1/1
Robert L. Christensen
1929 - 2020
Robert L. Christensen, 91, of Easton and Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at home under the care of his family. He was the husband of the late Mary (Talbot) Christensen who passed away May 21, 2020. Born in Easton, a son of the late Malcolm and Abbie (Anderson) Christensen, he was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Robert proudly served his country during both World War II and the Korean War and was honorably discharged. Robert began his working career as a truck driver and was employed by Bourne Transportation. Later, he and his son Robert founded Baystate Cartage of Easton, a transportation business of produce and went by the CB Radio name of Knappy 1. A cancer survivor since the age of 35, he was a lifelong resident of Easton. He enjoyed spending his retirement with his late wife Mary at their Florida home in Zephyrhills. An avid golfer who had two holes in one, he was an active shuffle board player who was a gifted builder and mechanical handyman. Robert also enjoyed time spent at Sawyer Lake, NH with his family and walking the beach in Fla. Robert is survived by his children, Robert Christensen and his wife Patricia (Hurley) of Easton, and Gail Rios and her husband Rick of Jacksonville, Fla., and was preceded in death by his son George Christensen who passed Aug. 20, 2020, and Donna Christensen; also survived by his siblings, Albert Christensen of NH., Ruth Millett and her husband Herbert of FL. and Judy Kelloway of NH.; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Charles Christensen, Donald Christensen and Dorothy . Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask & social distancing on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Furnace Village Cemetery, Easton. Donations in Robert's memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association of MA. 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News Independent from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Rob,Erin,and Patty,I'm so sorry for your loss.You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time ❤
Courtney Morgan
Friend
September 13, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to the Christensen family.
Ellen Vinciguerra (Blood)
