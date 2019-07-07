Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Burial
Following Services
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
North Easton, MA
Rosemarie F. Nadeau Obituary
Rosemarie F. (Conley) Nadeau, age 85, of Ridgefield, Conn., formerly of North Easton died on July 4, 2019 at the Danbury Hospital. She was the wife of the late Benoit A. Nadeau. Rosemarie was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Clement and Viola (Bennard) Conley. She had lived in Connecticut for the past 15 years. A 1952 graduate of Brockton High School she had been the owner of Stonehill Travel in Easton for many years. In addition to world travel, Rosemarie especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Rosemarie is survived by her three children - Joseph Nadeau of Conn., Suzanne Bruno of Maine and Patrice Heisler of Conn.. She leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and was the sister of Edward Conley and Marilyn Cohen both of Brockton and Rita Orr of East Bridgewater. She was predeceased by her brother Jerald Conley and her sister Gloria Willard. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Easton. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 7 to July 14, 2019
