Rosemarie Olsen, passed away at Southeast Rehabilitation Health Care Center in Easton on April 18, 2020, at the age of 79. Rose is predeceased by her parents Louis and Rosemary Pitz, and her husband, William L. Olsen. She is lovingly remembered by her son Brian Holmes and his wife Susan of South Easton, her daughter Dori Ann Miller, and her three grandsons Nicholas Holmes and his fiance Nicole Nickerson of Middleboro, Mitchell Miller and his wife Lauren of Duxbury, and Richard Pitty and his wife Andrea of Plymouth. Rose is also survived by three stepdaughters. Rose enjoyed crafting and fishing with her husband. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020