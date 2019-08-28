|
Santina (DeFlavis) McNamara, age 102, of Easton, formerly of Holbrook, died peacefully, August 25, 2019, at Southeast Rehabilitation Center. Born June 18, 1917, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Pasquale) DeFlavis. She was raised and educated in Brockton, and had been a resident of Holbrook for 32 years prior to moving to Easton. During World War II, Santina was employed as a welder at Fore River Shipyard. She had also been employed at Sigma Instruments in Braintree and retired as a Quality Control Inspector from the Foxboro Company. Santina was a member of the Women's Golf League at the Foxboro Company, and was a member of the Wading River Course in Norton, where she made two holes-in-one. She was also a member of the Council on Aging in Holbrook and a communicant of St. Joseph Church, where she was a member of the Josephine's. Santina was a devoted mother who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a woman who took great pride in her appearance and loved to shop. She also enjoyed watching the Red Sox and golf. Santina was the beloved mother of Catherine M. Smith of Bridgewater and Maureen A. Miller of Brockton; loving grandmother of Stephen Miller and his wife Kathy of Middleboro, Suzanne Pascucci and her husband Philip "Duke" of Needham and Catherine Brown and her husband David of Bridgewater; cherished "big Nana" to Brady and Stephanie Miller, Daniella, Philip and Santina Pascucci and Nicholas and Nolan Brown. Santina is also survived by her sisters, Josephine and Angelina DeFlavis of North Easton and was predeceased by her siblings Nick, Louie and Frank DeFlavis, Loretta Allaire and Lucille Morrell. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, August 29, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019