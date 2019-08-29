Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
West Bridgewater, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St
West Bridgewater, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Skinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Skinner Obituary
Shirley A. (Gallagher) Skinner, 83, of Easton, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was the mother of Diane M. Ranahan, Donna J. McGonigle, Paul A. Skinner and Robert A. Skinner. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Friday from 4-6 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. Private cremation will follow. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now