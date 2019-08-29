|
Shirley A. (Gallagher) Skinner, 83, of Easton, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was the mother of Diane M. Ranahan, Donna J. McGonigle, Paul A. Skinner and Robert A. Skinner. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Friday from 4-6 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. Private cremation will follow. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019