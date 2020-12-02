Shirley Eaton Wrightington, 84, of Mansfield, MA died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in her home. Shirley was the wife of the late Francis (Frank) Wrightington, her husband of 51 years. Born March 5, 1936 in New Bedford, MA, she was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Vining) Sylvia and sister of Nancy Susan Smith. Shirley graduated from Brockton High School in 1954. Shirley was very active in the Rainbow Girls where she rose to the position of Worthy Advisor. After high school, Shirley worked in Boston until she started to raise her family. When her children were older, Shirley worked at Goddard Memorial Hospital where her kindness for everyone was appreciated. Shirley treasured her family more than anything in her life. She married the love of her life, Frank (Dub) in 1956. They had two children, Kim and Kyle. Shirley enjoyed travelling, sewing and knitting, reading, music, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lady full of grace and will be missed by all who knew her. Shirley is survived by her daughters and their families; Kimberly and Paul Hoy and their children Andrew, Adam, and Elise, and Kyle and Jim Yasinski, as well as her brother-in-law Warren C. Wrightington. Donations may be made in her memory to The Jimmy Fund, 44 Binney St. Boston, MA 02115 danafarber.jimmyfund.org
. Services on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1PM at Pine Hill Cemetery, 483 North Main Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Online condolences please maybe made at www.cartmelldavis.com
