Stephen C. Spillane, age 61 of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, died September 16, 2020, at Brush Hill Care Center in Milton. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late Stanley B. and Patricia A. (Hannon) Spillane Sr. Raised and educated in Brockton, he was a graduate of Brockton High School. For many years, he was employed as a truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 25. Stephen was an avid gardener who also enjoyed time spent with family, especially his nieces and nephews, and fly fishing in Montana. Stephen was the brother of Patricia Cudmore of West Bridgewater, Stanley Spillane Jr. of Bridgewater, Peter and Richard Spillane both of Brockton, Christopher Spillane of Plymouth and the late Thomas Spillane. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater, on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Donations in Stephen's name may be made to the American Liver Foundation, of New England, 188 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02461. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News Independent from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
