Steven J. Burroughs, of Bridgewater, passed away on October 30, 2020 at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Josephine (Freitas) and Donald Burroughs. Steven worked for Building 19 as the traffic manager for over 25 years and was an avid guitar player and teacher. Steven enjoyed gardening, traveling and going to the beach but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandchildren and family. Steven was a member of the guitar ensemble at Steadfast Music in Easton. Steven was the loving husband of Linda A. (Chunis) Burroughs for 36 years. Father of Kristen Zapustas of West Bridgewater, Kim Trapilo and her late husband Stephen of Norwell, and Joseph Zapustas III of Virginia. Grandpa of Jordyn, Devyn, Olivia, Riley, Ozzy, and Lauren. Brother of Donald Burroughs and his wife Sharon of Easton. Steven is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19 all funeral services will be held privately. An event celebrating Steven's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of MA, 1 Edgewater Drive Suite 103, Norwood MA 02062. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store