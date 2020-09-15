Sylvia Keyes

Sylvia Poster Keyes, age 88, former resident of Bridgewater, passed away in The Villages, Fla., September 9, 2020, after a period of declining health. Sylvia, a working mother in the 1960s, received her MBA while raising her family in the 1970s. Sylvia transitioned into Education in 1981, where she was a founding faculty member of Bridgewater State University's management and aviation school, where she touched the lives of many students and colleagues. Sylvia's passion in life was playing duplicate bridge, where she achieved the level of Ruby Life Master. Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband, Alexander Keyes; her son, Glenn Poster, wife Robin of Methuen, and their two children, Eric and Geoffrey; her daughter, Dawn Sullivan, husband Bill of Brockton, and their two children, Melissa and Adam.



