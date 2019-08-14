|
Theresa I. (Campbell) Moore, 85, of Easton, formerly of Needham and Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at home under the care of her family. She was the wife of the late Douglas Killam and Allen Moore. Born in Prince Edward Island, Canada, a daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Sutherland) Campbell, she was raised in Boston and was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School and attended Massasoit Community College for secretarial administration earning a certificate. Theresa was employed in office administration at Southeastern Regional High School for 12 years. Theresa enjoyed traveling extensively visiting various parts of the U.S., Canada, Newfoundland, Ireland, Scotland and Europe. Theresa is survived by two daughters, Christine Dyment of Abington and Helen Glavin of Easton; a brother, Robert Campbell of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Brandon, Elise, Thomas, Jacob, Drew and Julia and Kayla. She was also the mother of the late Douglas N. Killam Jr.; sister of the late Catherine; and grandmother of the late Gregory Glavin. Funeral services were held in the First Baptist Church of Needham with interment at Needham Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Easton. For condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019