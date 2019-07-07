|
Theresa M. (Donaghue) McAndrews, of No. Easton, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. McAndrews Sr. The loving mother of Patricia McAndrews, John F. McAndrews, Michael J. McAndrews, James E. McAndrews, Anne Marie Hurley, William J. McAndrews Jr., Maureen Gilmartin, Paul T. McAndrews, and the late Richard McAndrews. Sister of Hugh Donaghue, Daniel Donahue, Helena Luxton, Patricia Griffith, the late Thomas Donaghue and the late James Donaghue. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours held in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., No. Easton on Monday, July 8, from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, No Easton. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, No. Easton. For directions or to write an online condolence please visit website: www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from July 7 to July 14, 2019