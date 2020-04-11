|
Thomas D. Healey, 77, of East Bridgewater, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Thomas grew up in Easton, then moved to East Bridgewater, where he raised his family. He worked for the Edison Company for 28 years. He was a family man, having many hobbies with his family throughout the years. In his younger years he was an avid bowler. He also enjoyed winter camping and snowmobiling in NH, teaching all of his children to ride at a young age. He had a love of camping, spending summers in Maine for over 30 years. He shared these summers with his wife, children, grandchildren and many friends. He maintained his fantastic sense of humor throughout his whole life. Thomas was a loving husband of Sheila for over 54 years. He also leaves behind his son, Brian and his wife Kerri of Bridgewater; his daughter, Tricia and her fiance Dennis Millard of Wareham; his daughter, Shana Van Dyk and her husband Vic of Hawthorne, N.J. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Fuller and her husband Robert and predeceased by his brothers Paul, John and Mike. He will be lovingly missed by his grandchildren, Jason and Madison Van Dyk of Hawthorne, N.J., and Emma and Ben Healey of Bridgewater. Private services will be for immediate family only, due to the current circumstances. Burial will be in the Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater. For online condolences, please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020