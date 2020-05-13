Home

Thomas H. Shea Obituary
Thomas H. Shea of Mansfield, passed away peacefully at home on May 7,2020 at the age of 61. Thomas was affectionately known as "Heci", a nickname he was given in middle school. He was born and raised in Milton and was a graduate of the Milton High class of 1977. Heci was an avid fisherman and loved to ski in his younger years. He was employed at Precision Devices Inc. for 30 years and had just recently retired. He was the son of the late John Shea, he is survived by his mother Patricia Shea of Hingham, his brothers John Shea and his wife Donna of Weymouth, Dennis Shea and his wife LeeAnn of Rockland, Timmy Shea of Haverhill, his sisters Jean and her husband Frank Maloney of Rockland and Susan Aylward of Rockland. Heci is also survived by his many nieces and nephews who loved his pumpkin chip cookies. Services at this time will be private due to COVID-19. We will celebrate his life with family and friends at a later date.
Published in Journal News Independent from May 13 to May 20, 2020
