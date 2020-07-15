Timothy M. "Tim" Fitzgerald, 76, a lifelong resident of Easton, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Stoughton, a son of the late John H. and Eileen V. (Crean) Fitzgerald Laporte, he was raised in Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Tim was employed as an assembler in the shoe industry and was employed by Corcoran Shoe Company of Stoughton and Knapp Shoe of Brockton. A communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church, Tim was a former greeter and collector. An avid walker often seen daily in Easton, he was sociable and well liked to all who knew him and those he would meet for the first time. He enjoyed visiting local business establishments where he would converse and share stories. Tim is survived by his siblings, Joan Radziewicz and her husband Jim of Savanna, GA., Shaun Fitzgerald and his partner Jane Brett of Brockton and James S. Fitzgerald and his wife Paula of Hingham; his nieces and nephews, Julianne Radziewicz Wargo and her husband Brandon of Pittsburgh, PA., John J. Radziewicz and his wife Jess of New Orleans, LA., Connor Fitzgerald of Hingham, Caitlin Dockendorff and her husband Bob of Hingham and John S. Fitzgerald of South Boston; his caretakers and friends at the Village Rest Home in Easton and numerous friends in the Easton Community. Tim's family will always be grateful to those who showed him kindness at the places he visited on his walks specifically including Bill's Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, the Bank of Easton, the Farmers Daughter, Hometown Auto Shoppe and the Ames Free Library. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hour requiring mask and social distancing on Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. A funeral Mass requiring mask, social distancing and capacity restrictions will follow at the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at 11:45 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 125 Central Street, Rockland, for those who wish to attend the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim's memory may be sent to the Brockton Area Arc, 1250 West Chestnut Street, Brockton, MA 02301 or www.brocktonareaarc.org
