Toby C. Lovell, age 64, of Middleborough, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. Toby was the beloved son of the late Lewis & Marjorie (Davis) Lovell; dear brother of Cheryl Chretien of Middleborough, Claire Jolly & her husband Ken of East Bridgewater and the late Ronald Lovell and the late Russell Lovell; dear uncle of Stephen Tomassini, Heather Jolly, Angela Patten, Michelle Turenne and the late Ronald Lovell, Jr. He is also survived by several cousins. All Services will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com
