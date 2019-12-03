|
|
Vera Jackowchuk Rullo passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in Bridgewater, August 2 1926, where she had lived most of her life. She was the daughter of Anthony and Julia Jackowchuk and the sister of Helen Tencza and the late Anne Porta, Olga Ghelfi and John Jackowchuk. Vera graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1944 and married the late Albert Rullo in 1951. She loved sewing, baking, crafting, gardening, going camping with her family, spending time at the beach, and dancing with friends. She had many jobs throughout her adult life including working at the Coop, Lucy Shoe, Kiddie Products, and as a housekeeper at Stonehill College for more than 10 years. She had three children, Paula Bows, Linda Holmes, and the late Nancy Rullo-Smith; four grandchildren, Kevin Bows, Lori Demers, Keith Bows, and Donald W. Smith III; and three great-grandchildren, James, Julia and Amelia. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, East Bridgewater, Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. A funeral service will be held in Trinity Episcopal Church, 91 Main Street, Bridgewater, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019