Veronica M. Lamb, of Easton, formerly of Dorchester, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Kenneth A. Lamb Sr. and they were to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August after spending 55 years together. The daughter of late Edmund DuBuc and Jacqueline DuBuc-Dooley, raised in Dorchester and was a 1968 graduate of Fontbonne Academy in Milton. Sister to Dolores DuBuc-Hayes of Andover, the late Vincent DuBuc and Michele DuBuc-Smith. She spent the last 40 years of her life in Easton. Veronica had many jobs throughout her life but cherished and took the most pride in being a homemaker. It was her passion and greatest enjoyment in life to take care of her husband, children, friends and friends of family. Always with an open heart, Veronica was a 2nd mom, mother-in-law, caring aunt or loyal friend to so many people. Be it your favorite meal or dessert or a simple phone call, Veronica wanted to take care of her "family". Her family was so very proud that she was the 2018/2019 Easton Lions Member of the Year. In addition to her husband Ken, Veronica is survived by her devoted children, Colette Lamb-Lucier and her husband Shawn of Raynham, K. Andrew "Andy" Lamb Jr. and his wife Kelly of Easton, Marc Lamb and his wife Meredith of Easton. Grandmother to Matthew, Michael and Marc Andrew Lucier of Raynham; Sophia, Karley and Katerina Lamb of Easton; Thomas and Mallory Lamb of Easton as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the current emergency, funeral services are private with interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Easton. A celebration of Veronica's life will be held at a later time/date to be announced. Donations in Veronica's memory may be sent to the Easton Lions Club (eastonlions.org/donate/), or by check made out to Lions Club of Easton Foundation, P.O. Box 1032, Easton, MA 02334. For condolences visit: www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020