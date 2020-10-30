Virginia R. (Packard) Melendy 96 passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Florida at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Virginia was born on February 19th 1923, the daughter of the late Raymond E. Packard and Lela F. (Bowers) Packard. Ginnie grew up in West Bridgewater and attended the old Howard High School until moving to Bridgewater in her senior year, where she graduated with the class of 1941. She married her high school sweetheart, George Melendy in 1942. They "set up housekeeping" in Easton, where they spent the next sixty three years together, raising their family, until his passing in 2005. Ginnie was the proud and happy mother of seven children, who will always be indebted to her for her sensible yet fun-loving approach to parenting. Her sense of humor always prevailed and she could never be accused of taking herself or life too seriously. Never having had a driver's license, she was truly a "stay at home Mom" and home is where she was most happy. She and her husband enjoyed spending time in Newport, Maine and explored many main streets and back roads of the state. Together they visited all fifty states and made several trips outside of the country. One of her favorite trips, was visiting Preservation Hall in New Orleans, where she enjoyed listening to Dixie Land Jazz. She is survived by her children, Lela Pierce of Wareham, Barbara Holdridge and her husband Douglas of Westwood, Lorraine Gunn and her husband John of Issaquah, Washington, Janice Gilman and her husband Allan of Easton, George Melendy Jr. and his wife Joyce of Easton, Bruce Melendy and his wife Pamela of Easton and Joyce Gaura and her husband Robert of Easton. She was the proud grandmother of thirteen, the great grandmother of seventeen and the great great grandmother of four. At the convenience of the family, a celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Donations in her memory may be made to: Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota , Florid. 34238 or Shriners Hospital



