Walter T. Neas, of Raynham, passed away July 21, 2020, at Morton Hospital in Taunton, at the age of 78. Walter was born in Grand Blanc, MI, son of the late Eleanor M. (Stella) and Walter P. Neas. Walter was raised in the Hyde Park section of Boston and graduated from the Boston Trade High School for Boys. Walter married his wife of 57 years, Angela Brogna, at the age of 21. Walter raised his family in East Bridgewater and spent his golden years living in Raynham. Walter is survived by his beloved wife, Angela (Brogna) Neas of Raynham. Father of Michael T. Neas of Virginia Beach, David J. Neas of Brockton, Cynthia M. Simmons of Taunton and the late Robert F. Neas. Brother of Richard Neas of MI, his twin William Neas of AK, Jean Loper of FL, Joseph Neas of Norton and the late John (Jack) Neas. Walter is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grand children. Walter was a sheet metal brake operator for many years, and retired from the Pilgrim Nuc-lear Power Plant where he worked security. Walter most enjoyed time spent with family, fishing, the company of his grandchildren, games, wine and good stories. Visiting hours with Covid-19 restrictions will be 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 27th, in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann's Church Raynham at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 28th. Burial will follow the Mass in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
