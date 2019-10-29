|
Warren F. Moffitt, 96, a resident of Easton for the past 53 years, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Life Care Center of West Bridgewater after a period of failing health. He was the husband of the late Edna J. (Comer) Moffitt. Born in Brockton, a son of the late Joseph and Elva (Beckman) Moffitt, he was raised in Brockton and was a 1941 graduate of Brockton High School. At age 20, Warren entered the military during World War II and was a member of the U.S. Army 296th Combat Engineer Battalion who were responsible for clearing enemy mines and building trenches and bridges for the Allied Forces. Warren earned 5 Battle Stars for his service to his country and was honorably discharged as a technician 5th grade. He was the proprietor of Warrens Service Station of Brockton for 50 years. A member of both the VFW and American Legion of Easton, Warren was an active volunteer at the Brockton Veterans Administration in Brockton and was awarded and recognized for his outstanding volunteer service to help veterans living at the VA Medical Center. Warren was the father of the late Bruce F. Moffitt; brother of the late Barbara Moffitt and Arthur Moffitt and grandfather of the late Paula J. Moffitt. He is survived by his adopted daughter, Luisa Medeiros of Berkley and several friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday morning, October 31, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at South Easton Cemetery, Easton. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2019