Wayne R. Haskell

Wayne R. Haskell Obituary
Wayne R. "Rusty" Haskell, age 52, of Bridgewater, passed away October 31, 2019, and is now residing in his heavenly home with Jesus. A precious son to Earl and Vera Haskell and loving brother to Earl A. Haskell and Kathy of West Bridgewater, he leaves many caring relatives and friends. All services will be held at Calvary Baptist, 429 Monponsett St., Rte. 58, Hanson, on Saturday, November 9, from 9-10:30 a.m. with a service at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Waynes memory can be made to New Hope Correctional Ministries, PO Box 1694, Plymouth, MA 02362 or to the church you attend. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019
