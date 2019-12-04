|
Wilfred J. Roberge, 90, a resident of Easton for the past 50 years, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Garden Place Healthcare in Attleboro after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Irene E. (Nolan) Roberge for 69 years. Born in Taunton, a son of the late Alfred and Lucinda (Ayotta) Roberge, he was raised in Plymouth, Stoughton and Easton and was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School. Wilfred was employed as a shipper and receiver in the pharmaceutical industry. As a communicant and active volunteer of the Immaculate Conception Church in Easton, he was a former lector and collector at the church. He was a recipient of the Marion Medal in 2013 for his dedicated service to the church. Wilfred served as a former member of both the Board of Selectman and the Finance Committee for the Town of Easton. A life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 238 of Easton, he was a 3rd Degree Knight and longtime Treasurer of the Council. Wilfred will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband who supported his children in all they did and doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Irene, he is survived by four children, Peter Roberge of Easton, Denise Colbert of Mansfield, Karen Welch of Norton and Jacqueline Massa of Jackson, NH; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 12 siblings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton. Interment will be in the spring at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers donations in Wilfreds memory may be sent to Hope Health Hospice, Attn. Philanthropy, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI. 02904. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal News Independent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019