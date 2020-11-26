William Beals passed away peacefully at a nursing home facility on November 22, 2020 at the age of 88. He was married to his late wife Helen for 59 years. They had two sons William and Robert. Bill was a star basketball and baseball player who pitched a no hitter for Brockton High School. He played so well that he even had a try out for the Boston Red Sox. He later served in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. He loved his family and his country. In addition to his sons William is survived by, daughter in law; Darcy Murray Beals, grandchildren; George Beals and wife Erin, Jerry Beals and wife Naomi, Kathreen Kessel and husband Gary, six great grandchildren; Teaqan, Strummer, Mazzy Acehia, Ava, Annabelle, Beckham and a surviving sister Rita Mara. William was predeceased by his parents; Eva and Ardine (Goulin) Beals, grandson; Timothy Beals, and three sisters; Marie Yelle, Pauline Lima and Edna Semas. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center Street, North Easton MA 02356. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www. southeastfuneralhome.com
.